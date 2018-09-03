‘Boruto’ Spoilers Share New Info On One Missing-Nin

Clearly, the Naruto franchise has a thing for missing-nin. Over the years, the shonen has introduced lots of rogue fighters, and it looks like another has joined the list. However, thanks to some new spoilers, fans have learned everything isn’t quite what it seems.

Recently, a new set of Boruto information went live, fans have Weekly Shonen Jump to thank. Now, fans have gotten new details about Mitsuki’s apparent exit from the Leaf Village, and it seems there is more going on behind-the-scenes than they realized.

Thanks to a translator known as Organic Dinosaur, fans have learned Mitsuki’s leave is being referred to as a simple disappearance for the time being.

“Mitsuki suddenly disappeared! What’s the reason behind it,” a new synopsis reads.

Continuing, the anime teases that Mitsuki is being accused to deserting the Leaf Village after a guard is injured by a gate. The synopsis, however, refers to the accusation as a false one.

“A shinobi from the village of Konogakure has been attacked by somebody! At approximately the same time-frame, Mitsuki seems to have disappeared. Boruto and his comrades are searching for Mitsuki, who has been falsely put under suspicion.”

For now, it seems like Mitsuki has left the village, but fans aren’t willing to say the hero deserted the city for good. As of late, the genin has been grappling with his identity, and it seems likely that Mitsuki has gone to confront his growing insecurity head-on. With his fellow clones and father out of the village, the only way for Mitsuki to get answers is to leave, leaving Boruto and Sarada to prove their friend isn’t really a threat to the Leaf Village.

