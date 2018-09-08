‘Naruto’ Finally Reveals Mitsuki’s Big Secret to Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has surprised fans in the latest episode as it revealed a new, mysterious side of Mitsuki as he seems to have turn traitor on the Hidden Leaf Village.

This comes with a whole host of new revelations for the characters in the series as well as Boruto, Sarada, and Konohamaru have finally discovered that Mitsuki is actually Orochimaru’s son.

This might be common knowledge for fans at this point as Naruto and Shikamaru previously established Konoha’s working relationship with Orochimaru and his son Mitsuki. Not to mention each of the smaller moments (including an episode diving into Mitsuki’s origins) showing more of their parent-child relationship. But this is a major moment for the series as other characters learn about this major secret.

In this moment, Naruto tells a few of the higher ranking members of Konoha about Mitsuki’s parentage (including Tsunade, who rightfully chastises him for this) and an eavesdropping Boruto and Sarada overhear the surprising secret. Naturally because they’re so young and never experienced Orochimaru’s attacks, the news of this doesn’t quite change their opinion of Mitsuki.

Sarada notes how shocked Konohamaru was, but Boruto is still set on finding out just what Mitsuki is doing now that he’s deserted the village. Like his father before him, he refuses to write off Mitsuki based on a few shady actions and wants to know himself why Mitsuki would attack members of the Hidden Leaf and run away.

Even knowing about his past, Boruto and Sarada only see Mitsuki as a member of Team 7 and want to get their friend out of whatever trouble he might be in. Finding out his parentage also gives them the idea to hunt down Orochimaru for information, and now fans will see just how Mitsuki reacts when Boruto and Sarada find him. The ghosts of the past don’t quite measure into Boruto and Sarada’s actions.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.