Boruto Closes Mujina Bandits Premiere with Deadly Cliffhanger

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ anime has kicked off the Mujina Bandits arc with the latest episode of the series, and the story fans were given is so far pretty different than what was in the manga run of the series. This makes each new episode all the more tense as there’s no telling what’s going to happen to Boruto and Mitsuki just yet as the two of them have gone undercover as inmates of the Hozuki Castle shinobi prison. The end of the first episode of this new arc teased this too as it’s already gotten pretty violent.

In order to find out more information about the mysterious leader of the Mujina Gang, Team 7 is tasked with finding and protecting Kokuri, someone who’s now a target of the gang after stealing from them and trying to go against the group. But the end of Episode 141 proved this wasn’t going to be easy as Kokuri was already attacked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 141 of the series saw Boruto find Kokuri in the medical ward as he’s hiding out there for as long as he can to keep from getting attacked. When tasked with the mission, Boruto and the others learned that the Mujina Gang is pretty organized and cutthroat. They swear their loyalty to the group, and would rather die than betray one another. So it stands to reason that they’d act fast and get to Kokuri as fast as possible.

As Boruto and Mitsuki continued to investigate the prison, Kokuri was attacked in the medical ward as a shadowy figure is seen running from the area. The doctors mention that any person would need a special wooden key to get their way in, so now Boruto has a target to look out for that’s willing to kill Kokuri at any good opportunity.

So now Boruto not only has to keep a close eye on Kokuri, but every other prisoner is a suspect. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what steps they take next in order to find the assassin and get out of this terrible prison. What do you think of the original take on the Mujina Bandits arc so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.