Naruto Teases Boruto’s Next Arcs with New Teaser

Team 7 is entering an uncharted territory with the current arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the Land of Water suffering a serious attack against their people via an assaulted ceremony. With Boruto and his friends set to infiltrate an island to take on a deadly new threat, the shonen franchise has released a new trailer giving fans an idea of what is to come for the next generation of warriors within the ninja world.

Currently, things have taken a dark turn in the pages of Boruto’s manga, with a major character seemingly having been killed as Konoha continues to struggle against the new forces of the Kara Organization led by Jigen’s right-hand man, Code. While it might be some time before these events take place in the animated series, the television show is taking the opportunity to give us new adventures for Team 7 and introduce new characters along the way. Though they won’t be facing down Kara, it’s clear that this new arc will see the new version of Team 7 undergoing some deadly new trials.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the newest trailer that gives fans a look into the upcoming battles that Boruto and his teammates will be facing as they deal with a problem facing the Land of Water, following both Kawaki becoming an official member of Konoha and Sarada Uchiha becoming a Chunin thanks to latest round of the Chunin Exams:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1490087408838365189?s=20&t=fPjLI31BbYypFKCdJR9wVQ

With the likes of One Piece and My Hero Academia hinting at their respective finales, Masashi Kishimoto hasn’t stated if the Naruto franchise will be coming to an end any time soon, but considering the creator of the series has returned to writing duties, we would imagine that it would be quite some time if that were the case before the latest ninja battles take a bow. Needless to say, considering how Kishimoto has killed the likes of Jigen and Kurama in recent chapters, we would expect some major casualties should the Shonen franchise come to an end.

What do you think of this new trailer for Boruto hitting the scene? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.