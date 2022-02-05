Naruto Cosplay Brings Boruto’s Mysterious Eida to Life

One awesome Boruto: Naruto Next Generations cosplay has put the spotlight on the series’ most mysterious newbie, Eida! The manga is still in the midst of the aftermath of the big fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and has begun laying the groundwork for the next major clash to come. As Boruto Uzumaki and the others continue to face off against the final remnant of Kara, Code, each new chapter has not only revealed more about this foe but has also revealed that Kara had a few more weapons and tricks up their sleeves than originally thought. Weapons they believed were too strong to be used lightly.

One of such weapons turned out to be the android like Eida, who was revealed to carry an omniscient like ability along with the power to make any other character fall in love with her. It’s part of the reason why she ends up working with Code in the hopes of claiming Kawaki for her own romantic interests, and even more of the reason why she’s still such a mystery in terms of her true motivations and potential battle capability. But one thing is for sure is that she’s become a quick fan favorite, and now artist @sassykatcos on Instagram has given fans another reason why with some awesome crush worthy cosplay! Check it out below:

Given that she’s just been introduced to the series in the latest few chapters, there is still much that we don’t understand about the scope of her abilities. We have seen a bit of her omniscience in action as she’s helped Code quickly figure out things, and a bit of her romantic entanglement abilities as even Code can’t bring himself to not have feelings for her, so there’s all sorts of questions still hanging over what her role in the future of the series could be.

The manga’s newest chapters are still unfolding as we learn more about Code, but Kawaki himself has started to become a problem as well. This is all while Eida is lurking in the background, and she could end up having some kind of grand scheme of her own. But what do you think? How do you feel about Eida so far? What role do you think she will play in the series’ future, if any? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!