Get A Load Of Naruto’s Official New Train

The village of Konoha sometimes has us scratching our heads. While it appears to have some of the pieces of technology of the modern ages, there are times where it seems like the village may be stuck in an age of the past. Still, this won’t stop the real world from plastering the most popular ninja in the world, Naruto, onto our modern day conveniences! Currently, a metro train in Japan has been painted with several characters from both Naruto and Boruto, showing off the franchise to a brand new audience of train goers on the daily.

Twitter User Tetsudo546 managed to take a video of the Konoha inspired train that leads right into the heart of the of the Fuji-Q Theme Park in Japan:

This newest train didn’t come out of nowhere, rather its been created as a bi-product of Fuji-Q’s upcoming attraction that focuses on the Naruto franchise, including rides, games, merchandise that has just opened at the Japanese park. Titled “NARUTO X BORUTO Fuji Konohagakure no Sato/Konoha Hidden Village“ and was created with a budget of around $11 Million USD, so there are sure to be some amazing surprises to be found. Also featured in the Naruto section of the park are restaurants, photo studios, museums, and a ride where patrons can protect Konoha themselves via projectiles attached to their carts.

Also featured at the park will be a Naruto themed hotel which will allow guests to feel like they’re living the world of Konoha that much more. At the end of the day, it definitely seems like Fuji-Q has pulled out all the stops to recreate the ninja land and we’ll report any new details about the theme park as they’re released.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.