Naruto Preview Teases Next Generation of Anbu Tactics

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing the next generation of Anbu tactics with Houki and Inojin’s fight in the preview for the next episode of the anime! The anime is now in the midst of a slate of episodes exploring original anime stories, and it kicked all of this off with the promise of a new series of Chunin Exams that will make up for the fact that the previous exams had been interrupted before. With the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki meaning the security for the Hidden Leaf Village needs to be bolstered further, more young ninja are getting their opportunity to rise in the ranks.

The newest episode of the series saw each of the young ninja getting ready for the final rounds of the newest Chunin Exams, which will be a tournament where only the winners have a chance at getting promoted to Chunin. One of the more interesting fighters going into this tournament is also one of the young ninja we know the least about, Houki Taketori, who was previously revealed to be part of the squad who has been working with the Anbu under Sai. Now it seems we’ll be getting a full demonstration of his tactics in the coming episode:

The preview for Episode 223 of the series teases the first of these coming solo fights in the Chunin Exam finals and Inojin will be facing off against Houki. Houki had been seen as one of the more intriguing fighters because it’s been revealed that he’s taken on Anbu missions in secret since the last time we had seen Houki and Team 25 in action. Just as we had seen in the team’s highlight episode before, his techniques were better fit for stealth and his admiration for Kakashi sets up how great of a path the Anbu really is for the young ninja.

The preview teases we’ll see what kind of new tactics the next generation of Anbu has at their disposal, and that makes it quite tough for Inojin as it’s likely that he’s not completely aware of what Houki is capable of either. But what do you think of the preview for the next episode? Are you looking forward to seeing what the young Anbu fighter can do? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!