Naruto Kicks Off New Chunin Exam for Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has kicked off a new series of Chunin Exams for Boruto and the rest of his Genin friends with the newest episode of the anime! The anime has officially brought the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki to an end, and while it waits for the manga to fully explore the fallout what comes from the remnants of Kara after this, the anime’s going to be taking some time to explore more original stories. One of these actually is revealing how the Hidden Leaf is publicly reacting to the unease the people might have after that last Otsutsuki fight.

The last time Boruto had dealt with the Chunin Exams, they were interrupted by an Otsutsuki invasion and the Hidden Leaf Village really hasn’t been the same since. As explained with the newest episode, as part of the way to help the unease and get ready for whatever might be coming next, the village has reinstated the Chunin Exams in order to get as many more qualified Chunin captains in the field as possible. But as Boruto and the others soon find out, it’s a much different kind of exam than they expected.

Episode 221 of the series reveals that part of Naruto’s plan to help recover the Hidden Leaf village is to hopefully promote more Chunins, and thus Boruto and the rest of his Genin pool make their way through the exams. As seen in the first series, the first part of the exam sees each of the young shinobi answering a difficult written exam (while doing their best to help their teammates cheat, much like the first Chunin Exam fans had seen play out in the main series), but the real difference comes later.

Not only is it revealed that each of the nations are kicking off their own separate Chunin Exams, but the second phase of the exam is the familiar Forest of Death. So this is more in line with the main series’ Chunin Exams rather than the ones Boruto had before. And like those previous exams, the next episode teases that the few who have passed to the next stage will be fighting against one another to become Chunins in a small tournament. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Boruto restarting its Chunin Exams? What are you hoping to see from the anime now that it’s kicking off these original stories again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!