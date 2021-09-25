Boruto Makes Sneaky Updates to Opening Theme

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations made some sneaky changes to the anime’s opening theme sequence with the newest episode! The anime has reached the climax of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc of the adaptation’s take on the Kawaki saga, and with it the final fight between Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke and Isshiki Otsutsuki. This fight has shown fans quite a bit as not only has the anime demonstrated just how powerful of an opponent Isshiki is going to be, but just how far Naruto and Sasuke need to push themselves in order to overcome him. Naruto even debuted a brand new form as a result of it all.

This new form was first teased during the newest opening theme sequence for the Otsutsuki Awakening arc, and it was one of the many spoiler filled silhouettes that passed in the sequence that foreshadowed the fight to come. Now that the fight is actually here, there’s no more need to hide behind any of these silhouettes anymore as the opening theme has made some sneaky changes to reflect the current fight. Now we have a much better look at the various teases we have seen play out over the course of the last few episodes. Check out the changes to the opening below as noted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Some noticeable changes were also made to the Opening animation. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/mQdlQQuEDj — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) September 19, 2021

The silhouettes now have been unveiled in full and show off many of the teases the anime has been building towards such as Boruto’s full Otsutsuki transform, Kawaki’s own Karma transformation, Isshiki Otsutsuki and his own special power, Sasuke with a bloody Rinnegan, and of course, Naruto’s Baryon Mode. This mode was fully unveiled with the end of the previous episode, and the next episode of the anime will show fans what this new form can really do. So there was no more need for the anime to hide behind these silhouettes anymore.

As this opening theme update teases, we are well beyond the point of no return for the Otsutsuki Awakening arc and this means that the fight against Isshiki is speedily reaching its end as well. These’s still no telling where the anime will go after this fight considering the manga is still making that happen, but that just means fans will want to keep a very close eye on these next few episodes to see what happens next. What do you think of these changes to the opening? How are you liking the anime’s take on the Isshiki Otsutsuki fight so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!