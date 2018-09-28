'Naruto' Releases New ‘Boruto’ Poster

No one could have guessed Naruto would become the global phenomenon it is today, but the franchise is rolling with the success. With a sequel on-going, Boruto is here to take over its predecessor's place, and it just dropped a sleek new poster to celebrate.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations dropped the brand-new poster for fans. As you can see below, it features the eldest Uzumaki child in full ninja gear, and Boruto looks ready to take on some new missions.

So, if the kid is lucky, he will not have to fight any wayward Otsutsuki ninjas for the time being.

"Thank you for watching our one-hour special," the tweet above reads. "To celebrate the show's time change, here's a cool picture of Boruto!"

As far as posters go, this promo is a simple one. Rather than honoring a new arc, the key visual is simply reminding fans that Boruto is changing its usual timeslot. As such, the poster shows Boruto bent forward as he rest his arms on his knees. The boy has a smile on that would rival even Naruto, and its clean colors bring out the best of Boruto's aesthetic to date.

As for where the anime is right now, fans are in the midst of a new arc focusing on Mitsuki. In a rather shocking turn, Mitsuki has seemingly abandoned the Leaf Village, forcing the Seventh Hokage to send teams after the boy. Boruto and Sarada don't believe Mitsuki has gone rogue though, so they decide to skip out on the village to do an unsanctioned retrieval. However, as more light is shown on Mitsuki's ties to Orochimaru, things get more complicated for Team 7 than they anticipated.

So, are you excited for the future arcs of Boruto to come around? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.