Naruto Promo Sets Up an Original Delta Battle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has changed the game when it comes to Konoha's fight against Kara within the anime series, bringing the former Vessel Kawaki into the fold of the Hidden Leaf, and with a new anime-only story set to begin, the show is bringing back a familiar villain. In the latest episodes, the new incarnation of Team 7 found themselves facing down, and subsequently defeated, the cult leader known as Boro, with the help of Boruto's Karma which nearly saw the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki taking control of the son of the Seventh Hokage.

When last we saw Delta, the female member of the Kara Organization had seemingly self-destructed following her defeat at the hands of Naruto, paving the way for Boro and Jigen to enter the fray and begin taking a personal stance within Konoha. It seems however that Delta was able to survive, proving that Kara has many mysteries that it is still keeping under its vest, and will prove to be a major problem for Konohamaru and Sai, the two ninjas of the Hidden Leaf who are attempting to infiltrate Boro's cult during an undercover mission as they hope to learn more about the nefarious group that is attempting to change the ninja world to their liking.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the promo for the next anime-only episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which will take the opportunity to shift the spotlight from Boruto and his friends and place it on the older generation as Sai and Konohamaru have a team-up to learn Kara's secrets:

Boruto Episode 210 Preview [English Sub] Title: “Clues to Kara” (8/8) pic.twitter.com/8KbYYtCU4f — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) August 1, 2021

Needless to say, some big events are set to arrive in Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's anime, with the recent intro to the series giving viewers a number of hints as to what is about to take place. With the manga seeing the return of creator Masashi Kishimoto as a writer, the chapters of the printed story have changed things up astronomically, setting a very different stage for the continuing fight between the ninjas of Konoha and the organization known as Kara.

Are you hyped for this upcoming arc following Konohamaru and Sai?