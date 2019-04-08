‘Naruto’: ‘Boruto’ Teases New Rasengan Type

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally crossed an impressive one hundredth episode milestone, and fans are pretty excited for the future of the anime as it explores stories not seen in the manga iteration. The series’ latest episode in particular seemed to tease a whole lot of coming in the potential future as a new opening theme features some slick battle scenes and some bonding of Boruto with his teacher Sasuke.

But towards the end of the newest opening theme sequence, there seems to be a tease of a brand new Rasengan type as Boruto blends the already powerful Rasengan with a dash of his lightning affinity to create a whole new jutsu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest opening theme for the series features several slick sequences that fans would love to see make it into the anime officially. Not only does it show Boruto training with his master Sasuke, but towards the end of the sequence there’s a slick battle scene featuring the members of the new Team 7 fighting a mysterious masked group of assailants alongside Naruto and Sasuke.

While the fight sequence itself is already an impressive showing of techniques from Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Konohamaru, toward the end Boruto attacks with a Rasengan. Though it’s a bit different. Not only do fans get glimpses of everyone who’s used the technique in a nostalgic callback, but Boruto launches a Rasengan at full force with the approval of both Sasuke and his father. Though the Rasengan itself seems to have some electricity running through it.

Boruto has already surprised fans with his disappearing Rasengan earlier in the series, and it seems that his elemental affinity has shifted his Rasengan even further as now it has lightning running through it. Perhaps through more training with Sasuke, Boruto may have tapped into a Chidori technique of sorts. And like he did with his father’s technique, Boruto put his own spin on it by combining the two together.

But as fans have found out the hard way, the scenes in the opening sequences don’t quite reflect what will happen in the series itself. While this fight scene is dynamic and teases a new Boruto power (along with him further tapping into his special Jogan eye), it may never come to pass in the series. Though fans are hoping it does.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!