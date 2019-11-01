New Video Breaks Down Science Behind the Naruto Run

One particular thing has long confused and confounded the viewers of Naruto and the world. Why do the denizens of Konoha run the way that they do? With their arms stretched out behind them as they dip and dive through forest brush, anime fans have long wondered just why the characters of the fictional ninja world run the way that they do. Now however, fans may not need to worry any longer as one video attempts to break down the science between the popular run that was recently employed in the “Raid On Area 51” and has permeated the public zeitgeist.

The Nerdist, or more specifically the channel Because Science which falls under the Nerdist’s umbrella, put together a twenty minute video wherein they attempted to break down the science, and the origins, of the insane sprint that has long been a point of discussion since hitting the scene in 1999 with Naruto’s inception:

Touching on a point from earlier, the Naruto run was recently used as a part of the “Raid on Area 51”, where a number of regular, every day citizens attempted to storm the mysterious army base that many believe hold the secrets of extraterrestrial life. So serious did the event become, that even military personnel were familiarizing themselves with the fabled sprinting technique to learn more about those who would be joining in the “festivities”.

The run itself has never really been explained in the canon of Naruto, with ninja simply all deciding that this particular method of sprinting was going to be the way they all moved quickly in unison. Perhaps one day, Naruto’s son will uncover the secret of this strange run where ninja throw their arms behind their back but we’re not at that point yet.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.