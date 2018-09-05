‘Naruto’ Reveals Sasuke Can Break the Sound Barrier

Ninjas in Naruto are known to be fast, but there is a limit to such speed. Not even Shisui Uchiha could upend physics using his Shunsin, but it seems there is a way that stick to the speed.

After all, Sasuke Uchiha is a prodigy, and he found a way to overcome the actual sound barrier with a new technique of his.

Fans of Naruto may know that Sasuke got his own aside Shinden novel recently, and its best bits are being summarized for fans online. Recently, one such report from Organic Dinosaur showed off Sasuke’s latest Lightning technique, and it is a doozy.

As it turns out, Sasuke takes time in his latest novel to train Boruto and Sarada. He shows the pair how elemental chakra can be used to assist other attacks, and he uses his Lightning to bolster a new kunai trick of his.

The novel reveals Sasuke can create parallel lines of electricity from a single palm. The outstretched lines are then used as guides to throw a special kunai that conducts electricity, and the result leaves Sasuke with one very fast weapon.

“With a ‘fwoo’ sound, Sasuke lightly threw the kunai. Then at the moment when the left and right sides of kunai touched the two aligned electrical currents,” the summary reads.

“The kunai was accelerating with tremendous force: The trees in the forest were being mowed down of their own accord, and the surface of the rock was thoroughly crushed,” the post continues. “The acceleration even surpassed the speed of sound. The power was in a completely different league by throwing with his bare hand. When it came to the Hokage, could he even throw a kunai that would exceed this velocity?”

To put this in perspective, Sasuke’s technique would have made his kunai fly forward at unimaginable speeds. The speed of sound caps at 343 meters per second or a full mile in under 5 seconds. If Sasuke can use this kind of technique in battle, there is zero hope his opponent could dodge, and his genin pupils are properly amazed by the attack once it is revealed.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto:Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.

So, are you surprised by this latest Sasuke reveal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!