Naruto Fans are Hyped About Sarada's New Sharingan

Naruto fans are definitely hyped about Sarada Uchiha's newest Sharingan debuted in Boruto's newest episode. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations officially brought the Kara Actuation arc to an end as Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki had a major rematch against Deepa. Although Boruto and Sarada had been training for several episodes, their training was not enough as Deepa revealed that he had been holding back his strongest techniques as well. During a particularly rough moment for Boruto and Sarada, Sarada actually unlocked the second Tomoe within her Sharingan in order to protect Boruto.

Jumping in front of Boruto to save him from a deadly blow, Sarada dug deep within herself and the stress of the moment combined with her determination to defeat the Kara villain to unlock a new form for her Sharingan. With an updated Sharingan now at her disposal, fans have begun to wonder just how the fights involving Sarada will change going forward.

