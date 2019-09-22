Naruto Reveals Impressive Boruto, Shinki Tag Team Battle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been having mixed feelings about the anime lately as it has found itself in a long string of filler arcs. But the latest one has been more positively received than not as it followed up on some of the plot threads left hanging by the Chunin Exams arc. With Boruto and Shinki forced to work together in order to protect Shukaku from being taken by Urashiki Otsutsuki, the latest episode pushed this duo even further and featured a pretty impressive tag team battle against the Otsutsuki as they ran out of all other options.

Episode 125 of the series sees Boruto and Shinki combining their techniques together after successfully delivering Shukaku to the Hidden Leaf Village. Without anything to worry about, the two were able to completely throw themselves into the fight and surprisingly blended their different kinds of moves together.

After returning to Boruto’s side, Shinki jumps in to save him from Urashiki’s attacks. Boruto had been using a Shadow Clone to act as a decoy to buy Shinki time to make it to the Hidden Leaf Village, so Shinki went back in order to help out once his mission had officially been completed. It’s here that they actually give Urashiki a run for his money.

Despite having the abilities of both the Byakugan and Rinne Sharingan, and the abilities granted by stealing chakra from Sasuke and the others, Shinki and Boruto managed to actually injure him. Boruto covered the spread by forming Shadow Clones of both he and Shinki, and Shinki would block Urashiki’s vision with his iron sand techniques.

But whether it’s due to cockiness or their actual skill, Boruto and Shinki manage to catch Urashiki off guard and hit him with their toughest techniques, the Black Iron Fist and Rasengan. Their powers combined, Urashiki’s face is injured. But before he can counter, Sasuke makes his return to the series and Urashiki is chased off to threaten them another day. But despite how the fight came to an end, it’s most certainly an impressive victory for Boruto and Shinki and their first real tag team effort.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.