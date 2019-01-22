‘Naruto’ Brings Back Boruto’s Summons

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally reached the final battles of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc as Boruto and the others have come face-to-face with the final onslaught of the Fabrications.

One such battle involved a huge stone behemoth and the only way for Boruto to defeat it was to reconnect with his wily new summon, Garaga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an early phase of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, Boruto and the others had to fight against the killer snake Garaga. After subduing it, Garaga agrees to form a summoning contract with Boruto in order to see just how untrustworthy humans are. He was betrayed by a former contract owner, so he chose to accompany Boruto to see just how Mitsuki would betray Boruto.

This only gets worse because Garaga sees Mitsuki attack Boruto at a later point, and thus commits to not helping Boruto in his battles. This all changes in the latest episode of the series as Garaga volunteers his services to help take down a large stone monster summoned by Kirara. Although he still calls Boruto a spoiled brat for making him take down the “sparks that are raining down,” he admits that it’s not a bad idea to trust in and help humans once more after seeing Mitsuki really was on Boruto’s side after all.

Garaga immediately makes a huge difference as the stone golem begins to spin him around until Garaga manages to wrap himself around the golem. As it tries to shake off Garaga, Boruto jumps on his head (much like Garaga’s previous contract holder) and lands a successful Rasengan hit on the golem. This leaves him open for Garaga to squeeze the golem so hard it completely shatters.

With Boruto now working together with his very first Summons, this will play a major part in the arcs moving forward as he’s got one more important tool in his repertoire should he face any major battles in the future. This also brings him one step closer to his mentor Sasuke, as he’s been trained to use snake summons as well.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.