Boruto: Team 7 Meets Attack On Titan in This Apocalyptic Crossover

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has certainly had its fair share of dark moments during the course of the sequel series, but it has nothing on the insanely mature series that is Attack On Titan, though one fan has imagined what the members of Konoha's Team 7 might look like not only as members of the Survey Corps, but Titans themselves. Over the course of the dark series created by Haijime Isayama, fans of Attack on Titan have been thrown for a loop time and time again and as the series ramps toward its conclusion, there are sure to be more surprises in store!

As a new Survey Corps has been formed in the wake of a new threat emerging from the war between Marley and Eldia, so to has a new generation taken over the responsibility of protecting the Hidden Leaf Village. With Attack On Titan moving closer to its finale, the end of the long running Naruto series is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon as Konoha is currently struggling with the arrival of the Kara Organization and their insanely strong leader in Jigen. Coincidentally, both series have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic with both franchises' respective animes being delayed as a result of COVID-19!

Tiwtter Artist Choco15Lesly shared this impressive fusion that shows Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada Uchih of the new version of Team 7 joining the Survey Corps of Attack On Titan as well as being granted Titan forms that would change them into rampaging behemoths:

Esto es lo que sucede cuando terminas de ver un capítulo de Boruto y después otro de Shingeki no kyojin así que... Crossover *-*// pic.twitter.com/1SE6pKqGUH — LeslyChoco15 (@Choco15Lesly) August 19, 2020

With Attack On Titan concluding, fans are wondering whether the series will eventually return with either a spin-off series or a full blown sequel though the creator has gone on record that they will be taking some time off. With Boruto acting as the third series in the Naruto franchise, it will be interesting if the story of Konoha ends with this latest incarnation of Team 7 or if Boruto will be receiving a "Shippuden" series of his own with a time skip.

What do you think of this insane anime fusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of Titans and ninjas!

