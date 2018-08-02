‘Boruto’ Teaser Confirms A Major Kawaki, Naruto Moment

Boruto has gladly taken the mantle Naruto held up for years, and the sequel is being praised for its quick uptake. With its anime ready to tackle new content, its manga is in the midst of a major arc, and it looks like something big is in store for fans.

Or, well, for Naruto at the very least. It seems the Seventh Hokage is about to make the acquaintance of the boy who will one day bring ruin to the Leaf Village.

According to a translator known as Organic Dinosaur, the editorial preview for Boruto‘s next chapter holds a big teaser. The report says the promo for chapter 26 hints at a big meeting between Kawaki and Naruto.

“Kawaki will have a fated, unexpected encounter with Naruto in Konoha Village,” the translation reads.

Organic Dinosaur goes ahead and breaks down the phrase even more so. The preview’s kanji has two parts, and one of them has a rather intriguing context.

“運命=fate/destiny. That’s pretty standard…But 邂逅 means to like, meet by accident/unexpectedly run into/happen to come across by chance,” the translator explains.

“Seems fishy that the editorial staff would write and join together “Fate” and “Chance Encounter” word usage like this.”

For now, fans will have to wait and see what this big encounter has in store. The chapter will not go live until August 20, but Kawaki definitely has brought an intriguing change to the series. The anime confirmed in episode one that Boruto will have to fight Kawaki to save the Leaf Village, and it seems Naruto has been pulled out of the picture by that point. The boy’s first meeting with the Hokage may set up the impending conflict, so fans will want to pay close attention to the fated run-in.

