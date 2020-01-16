Naruto: Boruto Teases Mujina Bandits Premiere with Synopsis

It has taken some time, but Boruto is eager to make good on a promise. Some time ago, the sequel assured fans it would carry on the legacy of Naruto, and its manga has done just that. The anime has been slower to pick up the job given all its filler arcs, but that will end soon. At last, the anime will adapt its first manga arc, and a synopsis has gone live for that premiere.

Earlier today, the summary surfaced ahead of the release of Weekly Shonen Jump. The synopsis was translated into English by Bethannie_rose, and it promises episode 141 will get into the thick of action fast.

“The mission starts! They’re to escort Kokuri to a prison full of criminals! Managed by the Village Hidden in the Grass exclusively for shinobi — Hozuki Castle,” the blurb reads.

“Boruto and Mitsuki infiltrated Hozuki Castle as prisoners to help protect Kokuri from being assassinated by the Mujina [Gang]. Team Seven’s guard mission at the inescapable prison begins.”

For those unfamiliar with this arc, it is the first which Boruto explored in the manga. It would not be wrong to compare the Mujina Bandits story to the Land of Waves mission which Naruto went on long ago. Boruto Uzumaki will be tasked with fighting a gang gone out of control. Those who have read the manga know how gnarly the Mujina Bandits can be, so you can bet Boruto will have to dig deep to find a way to end these creeps’ reign of terror.

