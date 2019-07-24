Naruto Fans Out This Fierce Temari Cosplay

The ninjas of the Sand Village first appeared in the Naruto series as one of the most imposing antagonists that the young genin had to face during the Chunin exams. However, Naruto’s peaceful demeanor and the village of Konoha went a long way in bringing the Sand ninjas to the light, with the young ninja Temari being one of the first converts. Armed with a giant fan and an affinity toward the genius tactician Shikimaru, one fan has decided to bring the Sand ninja to life with this amazing cosplay!

Instagram User Shirogane_Sama shared her amazing interpretation of Temari, fan and all:

As mentioned earlier, Temari Nara first appeared in the Chunin Exams alongside her brothers Kankuro and Gaara and defeated both Ten Ten and Shikimaru from Konoha. As the two villages eased their tensions, Temari began seeing more and more of Shikimaru, with the two teaming up during the “Search for Sasuke” arc that saw Ochimaru attempting to absorb the young Uchiha into himself as his new vessel.

Following the end of the Naruto: Shippuden series and the fourth ninja world war, Temari expressed her love for Shikimaru and the two got married. Having a son named Shikadai, Temari continues to live with Shikimaru in Konoha and even assisted in training their son when it came his time to attempt to take the Chunin exams.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.