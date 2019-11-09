This Naruto Cosplay Perfectly Highlights What Fans Love About Tsunade

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series is celebrating its monumental 20th Anniversary this year, and over the two decades there have been a ton of characters introduced. Each one has their own distinct look, and Kishimoto has switched up these looks as time progressed for the world and characters. But even with all of this change, one character who really hasn’t switched things up visually is Tsunade. It’s pretty integral to her character that she doesn’t change on the outside, and fans have definitely fallen in love with her because of this unyielding dedication to her youth.

But that’s not the only reason why fans love her, and this cosplay from @candylion.cos (who you can find on Instagram here) is a great example of all the reasons fans love Tsunade. From her demeanor, gambling habits, and overall toughness, Tsunade’s just a mainstay. Check out the fantastic cosplay below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew (@candylion.cos) on Oct 14, 2019 at 11:31am PDT

As one of the three Sannin of the Hidden Leaf Village, Tsunade has cemented herself as a legendary shinobi. She extended this legacy even further with a stint as the Fifth Hokage, and it’s clear that her contributions to the franchise will be felt for a long time. With her time-bending looks, she was a perfect fit to return during Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc as well.

She’s been gone from the series for some time, but with Boruto and Sasuke going back in time before the Shippuden time jump, she made her official return. Unfortunately this hasn’t resulted in much from her comeback, but in her place is the much bigger comeback for Jiraiya. But here’s hoping we’ll see more action from this famous Sannin someday. Especially if it means that more appearances lead to more great cosplay like this!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.