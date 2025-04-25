Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta’s Voice Actor Previews Ultra Ego Debut

Dragon Ball has been on a hot streak in the transformation department in recent years. Forms like Gohan Beast, Orange Piccolo, Super Saiyan 4 Goku, and Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta have proven that the shonen series still has plenty of gas in the tank when it comes to throwing fans for a loop. Unfortunately, there has been one major transformation for one of the biggest Z-Fighters that has yet to be animated in any way, shape, or form. Luckily, Vegeta’s voice actor Chris Sabat isn’t waiting for Dragon Ball Super’s anime comeback and is previewing the form known as Ultra Ego.

To start, let’s talk about what Ultra Ego is and when it debuted in Dragon Ball Super. The transformation is born for Vegeta specifically as the Saiyan Prince creates it, in a way, to be his own version of Goku’s Ultra Instinct. Discovering the form while training with the God of Destruction Beerus, Vegeta utilizes the transformation while fighting Granolah in one of the latest manga arcs. While Ultra Ego isn’t enough to take down the super-powered bounty hunter with a tie to the Saiyan race, it proves that the Prince of All Saiyans is still doing his best to make sure that he bridges the gap between himself and Kakarot.

Chris Sabat Hints At Ultra Ego

At this year’s Puerto Rico Comic-Con, voice actor Chris Sabat was a part of a panel that discussed anime and Dragon Ball. During this event, the voice of Vegeta recreated one of the manga panels that hinted at the arrival of Ultra Ego. While it might be years before we see the Granolah The Survivor Arc finally animated, it’s clear that Sabat is chomping at the bit to take on this new challenge for Dragon Ball Super’s eventual return. You can check out the Ultra Ego preview below.

Christopher Sabat, the English voice of Vegeta, gives a glimpse of Ultra Ego Vegeta’s dub. 😲



Via: @OfficialKelbert

pic.twitter.com/DWtTrPWc01 — Hype (@DbsHype) April 25, 2025

Dragon Ball Super’s Comeback

Following the conclusion of Dragon Ball Daima in recent months, many shonen fans have wondered when we can see the return of Dragon Ball Super. Unfortunately, the present storyline for the Z-Fighters is missing in action from both the manga and its anime adaptation, as the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama sparked a hiatus for the popular franchise. With Daima introducing some major new story beats and transformations despite being a prequel to Super, it will be interesting to see if elements like the Demon Realm and Super Saiyan 4 arrive in the Z-Fighters’ future.

Luckily for fans, the manga and the anime have been hinted at making a comeback from the creators and producers alike. While Toriyama might not have a hand in the shonen’s future, artist Toyotaro and the others who have helped Goku and company move their stories forward are hoping to create stories in this anime world for years to come.

