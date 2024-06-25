Naruto Cliffhanger Teases Boruto's Next Otsutsuki Showdown

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's latest manga chapter ends on a cliffhanger that teases Boruto's biggest Otsutsuki showdown yet!

(SPOILERS) In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11, Hidden Leaf Village is still under assault from Jūra and Hidari, the two sentient God Trees that have taken on humanoid forms. The storyline of Chapter 11 is split into two halves, with the shinobi of Hidden Leaf taking on Jūra and Hidari (respectively) in two different locations. Team 10 (Inojin, Shikadai, and Choch) helps Himawari tap into her new Nine-Tails power to fight Jūra; Sarada, Sumire, and Konohamaru are left to face Hidari, who is targeting Sarada out of some unknown compulsion (a side effect of him taking on Sasuke's form).

While Hidden Leaf is under attack, Kawaki and his cyborg sidekick Delta are still in pursuit of Boruto; Boruto pull a literal and figurative 180° in flight, speeding back to grab Himawari before Jūra can consume her. Boruto has his ally and mentor Koji Kashin (Jiraiya's clone) keeping surveillance on Sarada's fight with Hidari; when Sarada is taken down, and Konohamaru can't hold his own against Hidari, Boruto uses Flying Raijin Jutsu to cover the distance and appear at Sarada's side, cutting her free just as Hidari is imprisoning her inside a God Tree.

(Photo: Viz Media)

The chapter ends with Boruto squaring up for a fight with Hidari, while Jūra is frustrated that he lost his prey, but is unlikely to give up the chase that easily.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues to thrill Naruto fans with how it is pushing the franchise mythos forward into an exciting new era. Both of Naruto's children (Boruto and Himawari) have leveled up beyond their parents, and the sentient God Trees are a frightening progression of Otsutsuki lore – lore that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations blew wide open with its reveal about the alien species, their origin, and true nature.

Two Blue Vortex have given us teases of Boruto's new power level and ninja techniques. His fights with Code and Kawaki, whose powers are second only to the God Trees, already hinted that Boruto is the greatest Shinobi swordsman of his generation now; we will have to see how those new powers now match up against a henchman villain like Hidari – possibly the combined threat of Hidari and Jūra. It's a fight that we know Boruto won't be able to win easily since his previous encounter with Jūra is what got Sasuke trapped inside a God Tree, and allowed Hidari to be born. No doubt Boruto is motivated to find out whether or not destroying Hidari also manages to free Sasuke.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex can be read free online on Shonen Jump.