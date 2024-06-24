Naruto Reveals Himawari's Prodigious Nine-Tails Power

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has brought Kurama back in a brand new body, and the newest chapter of the series has begun to unleash Himawari Uzumaki's prodigious power as the new Nine-Tails Jinchuriki! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex spent its first few chapters establishing a new status quo set a few years after Boruto Uzumaki was forced out of the Hidden Leaf Village. But with this new status quo comes a new wave of villains branching off of the Ten Tails, and each of them has singled out a particular target that they want to eliminate and devour first as they evolve.

This led to one of these new villains making their way to Himawari. Previously chapters revealed that there was some reason this new Ten Tails fighter was being drawn to Himawari in particular, and it was soon explained that it was because she unknowingly had a fully revived Kurama within her. Tapping into the Nine-Tailed Beast as of the previous chapter of the series, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has now begun to show the kinds of power that she already has at her disposal as one of the strongest Jinchuriki in her bloodline yet.

(Photo: Himawari in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 - Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex – Himawari's New Power

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 sees Himawari tap into Kurama's power and free herself from the Ten Tails' grasp. She soon rescues Inojin as well, and quickly heals the fatal wound he had taken at the end of the previous chapter along with her previously broken leg. Deciding to shoulder the responsibility of her new power, Himawari tells the rest of Team 10 to escape while she fights the Ten Tails fighter. She's advanced enough with the use of this power that she's also able to whip up a Bijuu Bomb to counter the Ten Tails' own.

The villain then compliments how much power and growth Himawari seems to possess as her healing ability is about Jinchuriki and is closer to those of the Bijuu themselves. But she's so new to this ability that the constant stress means she is not used to this amount of chakra usage just yet. She might be a prodigy when it comes to the potential strength she'll have as the Nine-Tails host, already displaying this level of ability, but she's not at a level where she can truly use it in a fight yet. But it's clear that Himawari will be very dangerous to her foes once she figures it all out.