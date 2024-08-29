Naruto’s Creator Cannot Believe He Stuck to a Weekly Manga Schedule

Masashi Kishimoto returned to his shonen universe at the tail-end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, changing the game for the son of the Seventh Hokage and the other ninjas of Konoha. While Kishimoto had handed over art duties to his former assistant turned series artist, Mikio Ikemoto, the mangaka still recollects the “good old days” when Naruto first hit Weekly Shonen Jump. Following the ninja world for decades, the Naruto franchise recently turned its world upside down in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and Kishimoto and Ikemoto are more than happy to discuss the making of the manga and its schedule.

Studio Pierrot has stated in the past that while the anime adaptation is on hiatus, the series will return eventually by taking viewers back to the events of the original series. Promising four new episodes that explore the early days of Naruto’s childhood, Pierrot placed the installments on an indefinite hold. Stating that more behind-the-scenes work was needed on the upcoming episodes, the production house has since revealed that they are working on a more seasonal schedule rather than a weekly one. Kishimoto wasn’t the only person in the anime industry who was working on a weekly schedule.

Boruto’s Monthly Generation

In a new press conference, Kishimoto stated that he never had the opportunity to ever experience a monthly schedule while bringing Naruto to life, touting his envy to not have to stick to a weekly routine. The original Naruto series dropped new chapters each week, similar to how the likes of One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen do today. While the installments are longer, they clearly give the tag team of Kishimoto and Ikemoto far more time to think about the plot and the art that goes into the Two Blue Vortex.

Kishimoto wasted little time in throwing Boruto’s world into turmoil when the Naruto creator returned to the manga. Once Masashi took over writing duties, he killed off the likes of Jigen and Kurama the Nine-Tailed Fox to cap off Naruto Next Generations. With Two Blue Vortex housing thirteen chapters, an older Boruto is on the run from his allies and enemies alike thanks to Eida’s wicked, brainwashing abilities. Once this sequel series hits the small screen, it’s sure to take the anime world by storm.

