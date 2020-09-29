UFC Star Israel Adesanya Shows Off Belt in True Akatsuki Style

✖

The world of anime has been finding its way into professional sports for the past few years, with National Football League Players sporting Dragon Ball Z attire and players in the NBA making promotional appearances using the aesthetic of My Hero Academia, but now its Ultimate Fighting Championship's turn as one of its star gives props to Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise! With the mixed martial arts sporting events becoming more popular with each passing year, one of the league's stars in Israel Adesanya took the opportunity to share his love for the Naruto villains of the Akatsuki via social media!

The Akatsuki might not be a factor any more in the franchise of Naruto, with the recent series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but its clear that their legacy lives on regardless. Following the ultimate defeat of Obito and Madara Uchiha, the Akatsuki as a collective were essentially no more but unfortunately for the Hidden Leaf Village, they were far from the last threat that Naruto and company would face. Currently, Konoha is battling against the Kara Organization, a clan of rogue ninja that are looking to continue the work of furthering the goals of the celestial ninjas that have long tormented the ninja world in the Otsutsuki!

UFC Star Israel Adesanya shared his love of the Akatsuki from the Naruto franchise using his Official Twitter Account, sporting the red cloud design of the villainous collective that attempted to trap the world inside of an "infinite tsukoyomi" to eliminate violence in a most unconventional way, aka eliminating free will:

Israel Adesanya is one of the best fighters currently mixing it up in the world of Ultimate Fighting Championship, considering to be one of the ultimate "strikers" in the sport, so it's no surprise to see his love of the hard hitting anime franchise of Naruto. We're definitely looking forward to any future "shout outs" that the mixed martial artist has down the line of his career when it comes to this Shonen series.

