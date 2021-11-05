Naruto Teases Boruto x Sarada with Special Scene





Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ anime adaptation recently brought to a close the battle against the Kara Organization, with Konoha managing to kill Jigen in a battle that left the Hidden Leaf Village without the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox, which was bouncing in the body of Naruto since he was born. With the anime taking a break from the events of the manga and instead diving into a new series of Chunin Exams, a special scene hinted at the current relationship between Sarada Uchiha and Boruto Uzumaki, as the teammates from Team 7 take a break following the death of Isshiki.

The new Chunin Exams have begun, with Team 7 once again diving into the fray in order to ascend the ninja ladder and hopefully become Chunin themselves, rather than their current ranks as Genin. With Boruto and his teammates proving themselves in their battle again Jigen and his forces, it’s surprising to see that they aren’t given the rank as a result of their actions, but Naruto’s plan as the Seventh Hokage has been to start the Exams once again to help the Hidden Leaf Village forget about the attack by Kara and instead focus on this new, more peaceful event.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the latest images from the recent episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ anime that shows Boruto and Sarada sharing an adorable moment with one another as the Chunin Exams continue and they take a moment to breathe following the defeat of the leader of the Kara Organization:

Currently, the relationship between Boruto and Sarada is definitely one that is reminiscent of siblings, especially with Sarada recently becoming the de facto leader of Team 7 during their fight against Kara’s Boro. While there haven’t been any hints of romantic feelings between the two, it would be quite the twist considering how their parents all interacted with one another over the course of the earlier moments of the Shonen franchise.

What do you think of the current relationship between Boruto and Sarada? Do you think any members of Team 7 will be able to become Chunin in these latest Chunin Exams? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.