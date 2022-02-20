Naruto Embraces His Most Emotional Breakdown to Date: Read

Naruto Uzumaki has been through a lot of pain in this life, but he comes out on the other side each time. Regardless of what happens, the Seventh Homage gets back up, but there is only so much our hero can stand. There are some blows too painfully to survive, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just brought the ninja close to that precipice with its latest chapter.

The update went live today as Boruto chapter 67 went live. The much-awaited update checked in on Naruto moments after he watched the unthinkable. The manga’s last chapter ended with Boruto ending his life with Kawaki’s help to keep Momoshiki from hurting Naruto. Even though the Hokage tried to stop the attack, he was too late and had to watch his first child die from afar.

This chapter picks up with Naruto in denial, and his emotional outburst will clench anyone’s emotions. After running to his son, Naruto is unable to fight anymore as his will to live is tested time and again. Not even Shikamaru can get through to his friend once he’s freed from Code, and the Nara leader admits he’s never seen Naruto so shaken.

“Shikamaru, am I dreaming this,” Naruto asks while Kawaki continues his fight with Code around them. “This didn’t really happen, right? Tell me this is all a lie!”

As you can imagine, Naruto has felt a lot of grief in his life, and he’s said goodbye to loved ones before. From the Third Hokage to Jiraiya and Neji, the list of those dead is long. Naruto has mourned those losses, but nothing compares to the emotions fans can see here. The death of Naruto’s only son is enough to destroy the Hokage, but luckily, his pain didn’t last long. In true shonen style, Boruto was revived with begrudging help from Momoshiki, but all isn’t safe for the boy. The target on his back is bigger than ever, so Naruto could still easily lose his son.

