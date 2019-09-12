Naruto Fan Gets Gnarly with Ferocious Nine-Tails Cosplay

Back in the day, there was only one Naruto anime to watch, and it captured the attention of fans around the globe. The original series is what turned the Hidden Leaf’s knucklehead ninja into a bonafide icon, and it did so with some truly memorable fight sequences. Now, one fan has recreated the anime’s most famous battle with a cosplay, and it sees Naruto toe into the feral side of his power.

Over on Twitter, fans got to check out a famous anime transformation thanks to a fan called Miss Steak. The cosplayer posted a photo of themselves dressed up as Naruto from his genin years, and the ninja is bleeding a good bit of his bijuu’s power.

“Hey. Are you hurt, scaredy cat?? Did this surprise contest of kyuubi Naruto for fun,” the fan wrote.

“I always loved this form and wish he had a similar design as an adult.”

As you can see above, the cosplay is an impressive one. The fan can be seen rocking Naruto’s pre-timeskip uniform in all its orange and blue glory. The baggy jacket is paired with a navy headband, and Miss Steak perfectly styled her wig to match Naruto. The most impressive part of the cosplay comes in the details, and you can see why if you look closely at the piece. Not only does the fan have in red contacts, but their nails are sharpened too. With fang extensions in, the look completes itself with some distressed facial whiskers which highlight Naruto’s ferocious state.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.