Naruto Cosplay Revisit's Kabuto's Most Terrifying Form

Kabuto was one of the most noteworthy villains to appear in the early days of the Naruto franchise, being the right-hand man to the snake ninja known as Orochimaru, and one fan has revisited the most terrifying appearance of the rogue ninja via some truly amazing Cosplay. Like so many other villains introduced throughout the series, Kabuto eventually moved from the dark side to the light thanks in part to Naruto, as well as a genjutsu placed upon him by Itachi Uchiha, who battled Orochimaru's successor alongside his brother Sasuke during the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden.

Many fans were shocked when it was revealed that not only had Orochimaru been redeemed by the end of Shippuden, but that the former main antagonist of the series was now living within the borders of the Hidden Leaf Village. Much like his former master, Kabuto has also been redeemed and is currently working in the orphanage that he once called home, leaving behind the battles of the Ninja World in the current series created by Masashi Kishimoto in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, though he still has an appearance that makes him look decidedly like the villain he once was as he worked with the Akatsuki to help in creating the Fourth Ninja World War.

Instagram Cosplayer Noah OniNeko shared this pitch-perfect and terrifying recreation of Kabuto's form as he was able to absorb a part of Orochimaru into himself and proved to be one of the most powerful antagonists that Naruto and his village had ever faced throughout their lives:

The legacy of both Orochimaru and Kabuto has continued in an unexpected way throughout Boruto, with Team 7 consisting of the albino member, Mitsuki, the clone of the former villain who once fought alongside Tsunade and Jiraiya. The offspring of Orochimaru has yet to display any villainous tendencies throughout his career as a young ninja, and will continue to play a pivotal role as the Kara Organization continues its plan of world domination while also attempting to spread the legacy of the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki Clan.

What do you think of this Cosplay that takes us back to the past of Naruto? Do you think we'll see Kabuto return to action any time soon?