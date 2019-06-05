This Naruto Cosplay Proves How Boss Kankuro Is

The Naruto fandom likes to have fun, but there are some things the group takes very seriously. When it comes to cosplaying, the community gathers together to groom its top talent for success, and it looks like one fan has just entered the Naruto Hall of Fame with their take on Kankuro.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as chubchubbiesxd posted their recent cosplay of the Sand Village’s resident puppet user.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thought you guys might like the Kankuro and Crow I made for Denver Pop Culture Con this past weekend,” the fan wrote.

As you can see above, the cosplay isn’t just your average take on Kankuro. The character is popular enough to get good adaptations, but this one goes above and beyond. With some purple face paint drawn on, this Kankuro has nailed down the ninja’s costume. His black hood is impeccably placed, and the rest of the Sand ninja looks just as on point.

What makes this cosplay even better is the addition of Crow. The puppet is one of Kankuro’s most famous which he made by hand. Not only does the puppet look nearly identical to the one shown in the anime, but this Kankuro cosplay attaches itself to the piece. This means the fan is able to channel his inner ninja by puppeteering Crow with their own body, and the attention to detail clearly comes through.

So, do you approve of this top-notch Naruto cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Misashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.