Naruto Cosplay Brings The Tragic Bromance of Shikamaru and Asuma Back To Life

Perhaps there was no more tragic death in the history of the Naruto franchise than that of Asuma, and two cosplayers have decided to recreate the relationship that the deceased teacher of Konoha held with his brightest student, Shikamaru! What made Asuma’s death so tragic was that he never had the opportunity to to meet his daughter Mirai, who attempted to form a connection with her dad in one of the most recent arcs of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series. While Asuma may no longer be a part of the world of Konoha, his legacy definitely lives on through his daughter and students.

Shikamaru was easily the most intelligent member of Team 7, even going so far as to playing intellectual games with Asuma to show off his wits. In Naruto: Shippuden, Asuma and his students attempt to stop the machinations of the band of rogue ninjas that went by the name of the Akatsuki. When the sensei of Team 7 came face to face with the Akatsuki member named Hidan who touted his immortality. Shikamaru and the rest of his team weren’t able to kill Hidan for his crime but they gave him a punishment worse than death by cutting him apart and burying his conscious head under the ground.

Instagram User Lheohalili shared this amazing cosplayer pair from the Amazing Comic Con in Hawaii, showing off two of the most important members of Team 7 and bringing back to life the intellectural bromance that was shared between sensei and student:

Shikamaru, in the current running series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, finds himself in a position as one of the head honchos of Konoha, living up the memory of his teacher and attempting to navigate the Hidden Leaf Village to a bright future. It will be interesting to see Shikamaru’s role expand in the war between the ninjas of Konoha and the villainous organization of Kara!

