Naruto Creator Shares New Comment on Upcoming Boruto Arc

The upcoming arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations promises to link the generations together in a brand new way. Thanks to the magic of time travel, Boruto will be meeting a younger version of his father and his friends from a Konoha that was much different from the Hidden Leaf Village of today. As this newest arc inches closer, Masashi Kishimoto gave fans a new comment about the origination of the arc itself as well as some details about the upcoming arc and what fans can expect to see during this crazy storyline.

Twitter User Omnitos managed to share the quote from Kishimoto, that gives us a better look into the upcoming crossover that sees father and son reuniting in a brand new way, as well as most likely giving us a fight that may put to rest just which young protagonist would take home victory in a ninja clash between them.

Kishimoto had this to say about the upcoming arc:

“The anime staff keeps saying how interesting it would be if Boruto met up with a young Naruto. Both Naruto and Sasuke will appear with other characters who’ve not been seen in a while. Please take time to watch [the anime] during this festival!”

While both the anime and the manga for Boruto have focused on Konoha’s ever expanding battle against the Otstsuki Clan, it’s still unclear whether this time travel arc will involve Urashiki and his dangerous brethren that hail from the stars, hungry for chakra. Still, this time travelling adventure will give us the opportunity to reconnect with characters that we haven’t seen for some time, such as the long dead Jiraiya who was Naruto’s original master, teaching him the secrets of the Rasengan and the Sage Path ability.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.