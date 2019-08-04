Naruto Creator Reveals New Sasuke, Sakura Artwork

The creator of Naruto is busy these days with his new series, but Masashi Kishimoto has not left his roots behind. The Leaf Village lives on with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and that is not all. Thanks to some help by Kishimoto, a new spin-off novel is set to debut, and it features some cute artwork of two favorites.

So if you are on that Sasuke x Sakura ship, get ready. Kishimoto has released new artwork of the couple, and it shows the two ninjas at their peak.

As you can see below, a colored version of the cover art for Sasuke Retsuden has surfaced. The artwork showcases Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno well after Naruto ended. The novel takes place after the two have married and had Sarada, their first and only child.

The artwork is a gift to longtime fans of Naruto as Kishimoto has a distinct style. Sasuke looks more colorful than ever with his red vest on, and her forehead is covered by a red ninja headband. In the back, fans can find Sasuke as he dashes forward along his wife, and his dark navy hair matches his black cloak pretty well.

While Kishimoto may not be involved directly with Naruto much anymore, he does oversee the direction of Boruto. For the most part, the artist keeps busy with his latest series Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru. The sci-fi title went live in Shonen Jump this year, and fans have praised the comeback title for its compelling characters so far.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.