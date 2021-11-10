Naruto Explains Why Boruto Needs New Chunin Exams

The war against the Kara Organization has come to an end for now in the anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, and while Boruto and his friends might be safe from the Otsutsuki, a whole new set of problems has come their way in the form of the Chunin Exams that are taking place in the television show. With the Seventh Hokage currently struggling with the loss of the Nine-Tailed Fox, who died as a result of his battle against Jigen, Naruto explains why the new Chunin Exams were necessary for both the next generation and the village of Konoha at large.

The Chunin Exams are an opportunity for the next generation of ninja in both Konoha, and within the ninja world, to ascend to the level of Chunin from their current status as Genin. What makes these Exams unique is that it doesn’t necessarily boil down to how strong a young ninja is, but rather, how tactical they can be in their battles and if they are able to impress the administrators. When we witnessed the first Chunin Exams of the series, Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura weren’t able to become Chunin, along with most of their friends, but Shikamaru was able to, thanks in part to his genius when it came to creating strategies in battle.

As Naruto explains in the latest episode, the Chunin Exams have returned not just to help better train the next generation for the bigger threats that might be coming their way, but also in order to put the public at ease, with the attacks by Kara on the Hidden Leaf Village taking their toll on the public psyche. While the Chunin Exams can be deadly serious when it comes to the challenges that the young ninja face, it also makes for quite the spectacle as viewers in the stadium get to see how the next generation handle themselves in battle.

Naruto has had a rough go of things as the Seventh Hokage, but continues to impress as the leader of Konoha throughout this sequel series. With no longer having the ability to rely on the energy of Kurama, it seems as though we’ll be seeing Naruto taking a role that doesn’t have him on the battlefield nearly as much as in the past.

What do you think of Naruto's reasoning behind the return of the Chunin Exams? Which members of the next generation do you want to see promoted?