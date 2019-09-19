Naruto Fan Shuts Down Boruto Hater with One Important Reminder

Anime sequels have a reputation for being a bit controversial, and that point is seen no clearer than in Boruto. As the follow up to Naruto, the story has gained critical praise with its manga, but the Boruto anime has failed to wow on a consistent basis. Naturally, haters love to rib the sequel on social media, but one fan decided it was time to push back.

Taking to Twitter, a fan known as ALM1GHTY_PUSH responded to a popular meme comparing Naruto to Boruto. Someone decided to poke fun at Boruto for having such fluffy stories even at episode 33 when Naruto was well into its Forest of Death Exam arc. The original show got way darker way sooner than Boruto has, and ALM1GHTY_PUSH wanted to remind everyone there is a good reason for why that is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Its called peaceful times,” the fan reminded everyone. “Its one of the many things Naruto fought for.”

Its called peaceful times. Its one of the many things naruto fought for. https://t.co/l7gDQURd8q — 🎭🌸🗿 Pain (tendo).Boruto SZN🗿🌸 (@ALM1GHTY_PUSH) September 18, 2019

Continuing, the Boruto fan said the sequel will get to a similarly dark point in the anime if people would be patient with the story. The manga has already hit some real dark points, and they will get their anime adaptation in due time.

“Yes, I know peace in anime sucks,” the fan continued. “But Boruto is building up to a lot of death and destruction. It’ll get there eventually.”

Plenty of people have been openly supporting Boruto in light of this thread, but others admit they’re remaining critical. While Boruto may be starting off from a different place than Naruto, a time of peace isn’t an excuse for bad filler in their eyes. If the sequel had more compelling build-up, they would not be so irate, but their main complaint is that Boruto cannot keep a handle on its quality control.

What do you make of all the hate Boruto tends to get…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.