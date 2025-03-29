10 Best Anime to Watch If You Like Naruto

Few anime capture the spirit of perseverance quite like Naruto. It’s the ultimate underdog story: a kid who starts at rock bottom, gets mistreated from childhood by his entire village, but still refuses to give up on his dream of becoming the leader of that same village. With that kind of premise, Naruto isn’t just about the epic battles or flashy techniques that define shonen, it’s about heart. Every fight feels earned, every friendship carries weight, and Naruto’s journey from an ignored troublemaker to a respected Hokage keeps fans hooked.

Whether it’s his complicated rivalry with Sasuke, his bond with Kakashi and Team 7, or the powerful themes of hard work beating talent, Naruto resonates on a deep level. But it’s not the only anime that delivers those lessons. If you’re looking for anime with the same mix of intense rivalries, powerful friendships, and protagonists who refuse to stay down, here are ten shows that will give you that same adrenaline rush.

Black Clover

Asta was born without magic in a world where magic is the only currency that matters. If Naruto in his earliest chakra-inept days, was thrown into a society where jutsu defined everything, even mundane civilian life, you’d get this guy. Raised in an orphanage alongside his childhood rival Yuno—who’s got prodigy-level magic—Asta spends his early years getting laughed at for daring to dream of becoming the Wizard King.

Rather than accept his fate, Asta hits the gym harder than any shonen protagonist. While everyone else is hurling fireballs and summoning storms, he’s grinding push-ups and benching his body weight. His big break comes when he gets an anti-magic grimoire, letting him cut through even the strongest spells like he’s nerfing the entire system.

What really sells Black Clover is its relentless pacing. Filler? Never heard of it. The show throws power-ups, squad battles, and emotional payoffs at you with zero cooldown time. To top it off, Asta’s dynamic with Yuno mirrors Naruto and Sasuke’s, but without the existential crisis and revenge arc.

My Hero Academia

Midoriya’s dream of being a Quirkless hero in a world where nearly everyone has superpowers called Quirks is about as hopeless as Naruto trying to master jutsu without a firm grasp on chakra. Much like Naruto, society’s been telling Midoriya to give up on his dream since childhood. Worse, his childhood rival Bakugo bullies him relentlessly, and even his idol, All Might, is hesitant to believe in him.

Then fate throws him a bone—All Might chooses him as the successor to his legendary power, One For All, a Quirk so strong it breaks Midoriya’s body every time he uses it. My Hero Academia thrives on intense rivalries, hype training arcs, and a growing cast of characters that make every battle feel personal. Midoriya vs. Bakugo is basically Naruto vs. Sasuke if their fights were supervised by teachers and involved fewer death threats.

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

At first glance, Aladdin looks like he wandered in from the wrong anime—a tiny kid with a flute and a sunny personality. But don’t let the innocent face fool you, he’s got the ability to summon Ugo, a towering Djinn capable of wrecking battlefields. This ability is reminiscent of Naruto’s Nine Tails, just with more cooperation.

The rest of the cast consists of Alibaba, the broke dreamer trying to hustle his way to royalty, and Morgiana, the walking definition of “do not mess with me.” Together, they roll through dungeons, take down corrupt rulers, and get tangled in magical politics so deep that even the Hokage would need a briefing scroll. If you want adventure, heart, and enough plot twists to keep you on your toes, Magi delivers.

Fire Force

Much like Naruto, Shinra Kusakabe has been called a demon since childhood. Not because he actually is one, but because his feet turn into rocket thrusters, and he can set things on fire just by existing. To make matters worse, people think he torched his own family. But instead of letting the world’s hate consume him, he does what every great shonen protagonist does—he joins an elite squad and sets out to prove everyone wrong.

What makes Fire Force different is how it takes your usual squad-based combat and dials it up to absurd levels. Imagine shinobi battles but with firebending, jet propulsion kicks, and villains who literally burst into flames mid-conversation. Plus, there’s a whole conspiracy lurking beneath the surface, and every episode peels back another layer of the mystery. If you love explosive fights (literally), tight-knit squads, and protagonists who refuse to stay down, Shinra’s story is one you don’t want to sleep on.

Hunter x Hunter

Gon Freecss isn’t an outcast like Naruto, but his journey is filled with impossible obstacles and intense rivalries. Even better, Hunter x Hunter has some of the best fight choreography and strategy-driven battles in anime history. Here, raw strength isn’t enough—you need skill, intelligence, and the ability to adapt.

Then there’s Killua, Gon’s best friend and ex-assassin, who’s basically what would happen if Sasuke had a Godspeed mode. Their bond is one of the strongest in anime, blending heartwarming loyalty with the kind of emotional weight that’ll sneak up on you when you least expect it. If you want shonen with a side of brainpower and some of the wildest arcs anime has to offer, Hunter x Hunter is the one to watch.

The Rising of the Shield Hero

Naofumi Iwatani wasn’t just given the short end of the stick—he was handed a whole tree stump. Summoned to another world alongside three other “legendary” heroes, he gets stuck with the shield (a.k.a. the weapon nobody wants). To make matters worse, he then immediately gets betrayed, framed, and thrown out. If Naruto starting off as an outcast hit you in the feels, The Rising of the Shield Hero takes that feeling and amplifies it by a thousand.

But instead of letting the world grind him down, Naofumi flips the script. He builds himself up from nothing, learns how to turn his supposedly useless shield into the ultimate defense (and offense), and slowly gathers allies who actually believe in him. His transformation from a despised nobody to an unstoppable force is the kind of slow-burn revenge arc that feels earned. If you’re into grit, redemption, and a protagonist who refuses to stay down no matter what, Shield Hero is an easy pick.

Demon Slayer

Tanjiro Kamado was just your average village nice guy—helping his family, making sure his siblings didn’t starve—until one day, demons brutally wipe out his whole family except his little sister, Nezuko. Worse, she’s also turned into a demon. So, instead of mourning, Tanjiro picks up a sword, trains like a madman, and joins the Demon Slayer Corps with just one goal: to find a cure for his sister.

Much like Naruto, Tanjiro’s biggest weapon isn’t his sword, it’s his heart. No matter how much blood, sweat, and trauma he endures, he refuses to become bitter or cruel. Add in one of the most visually stunning battle styles in anime with Ufotable’s god-tier animation, and you’ve got a series that’s impossible to put down.

Blue Exorcist

Rin Okumura thought he was just another teenager until he found out that he was the literal son of Satan. Talk about an identity crisis. But instead of signing up for the family business, Rin flips the script and enrolls in True Cross Academy, training to become an exorcist so he can take down his dear old dad.

Much like Naruto’s struggle with the Nine-Tails, Rin constantly battles the fear and distrust of those around him. His relationship with his human brother Yukio? Complicated. His fight against his own demonic nature? Even messier. But what really makes Blue Exorcist stand out is its mix of high-stakes action, emotional storytelling, and supernatural showdowns that’ll keep you hooked.

Soul Eater

At Death Weapon Meister Academy, students train to turn their Weapon partners, humans who can literally transform into weapons, into the ultimate Death Scythes. Maka Albarn and her weapon partner, Soul, are one of the school’s top duos, determined to become the best. But between battling witches, madmen, and their own fears, their journey isn’t exactly smooth.

Maka is all about outworking everyone, much like Naruto, proving that talent means nothing without effort. Soul? He’s the cool-headed wildcard. Their teamwork, combined with the Academy’s eccentric cast, makes Soul Eater a perfect blend of action, comedy, and sheer stylish madness.

Radiant

Seth, a young sorcerer, dreams of finding Radiant, the legendary source of the Nemesis creatures that terrorize humanity. But here’s the kicker—sorcerers like him aren’t exactly welcomed with open arms. Much like Naruto’s early days, Seth spends a good chunk of his journey fighting against both the literal monsters threatening the world and the prejudice of the people he’s trying to protect.

What makes Radiant a hidden gem is its blend of humor, action, and a protagonist who refuses to back down. No matter how much the world pushes him away, Seth holds firm. The result is a high-energy, feel-good adventure with a lot of heart—perfect for anyone who loves watching an underdog turn the tables.