Naruto’s Fortnite Event Has Anime Fans Wilding Out

Naruto is one of the biggest anime series to ever go live, and its legacy carries on today with new projects. From its sequel anime to side novels, Naruto Uzumaki is thriving, and Fortnite just added to his clout. After all, the hit game just launched its Naruto event, and anime fans are losing their minds over the mix-matched collaboration.

As you can see in the slides above, the anime fandom is living for the event, but some players are heated by the whole thing. When Naruto made its debut decades ago, no one expected it to become so popular, and fans never ever thought Sasuke would appear in Fortnite. However, the world is a weird place, and you can have Sakura running around your map with a loaded shotgun if you’d like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, Naruto fans are having a wild time with this event, and poor Sasuke is doing things in Fortnite he’d never excuse. From doing victory dances to using automatic rifles, the Uchiha heir is wilding out in Fortnite, and he’s been trending all day on social media for as much.

Now, if you are interested in joining the experience, Fortnite has launched its Naruto event. The option went live today, giving fans the ability to buy skins of either Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, or Kakashi. Alternate skins are available from Boruto‘s time period, and there are tons of other goodies available. So whether you like Fortnite or not, this event is one anime fans won’t want to miss because wow – it is truly bizarre.

What do you think about Naruto‘s partnership with Fortnite? Which other anime series should pitch this kind of collab? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

It’s Happening

https://twitter.com/the_brawlur/status/1460606904678420483?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Cursed

https://twitter.com/Dusknohr/status/1460577672547864577?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A True Honor

https://twitter.com/hrvycc/status/1460588822408962050?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Time

https://twitter.com/hourlysasuke/status/1460604842846703618?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Same Here

https://twitter.com/OnTheDownLoTho/status/1460672501042790404?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wait, What?

https://twitter.com/oyonagi/status/1460647186656645134?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Sorry, Man