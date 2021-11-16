Fortnite Adds Naruto Skins, Kunai Weapon, and More Cosmetics

Naruto and his Team 7 pals Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi have finally arrived in Fortnite this morning after months of speculation, reports, rumors, and leaks. As is typical for these sorts of Fortnite crossovers, the game’s Item Shop now includes skins for the aforementioned characters as well as variant styles and other cosmetics like Back Bling, Pickaxes, Gliders, Emotes, and more. And that’s just the tip of the Naruto-shaped iceberg.

More specifically, in addition to the skins noted above, Naruto himself has the Seventh Hokage variant style, Sasuke’s skin includes the Snake Sword Pickaxe, Sakura comes with the Sakura Uchiha variant style, and Kakashi gets the Black Ops Kakashi variant style. Essentially, there are two versions of each character save for Sasuke.

Back Bling featured as part of the crossover include the Pakkun Back Bling, Demon Wind Shuriken Back Bling, Hidden Leaf Cloak Back Bling, and the Scroll Back Bling. Then there’s the Black Ops Sword Pickaxe, the aforementioned Snake Swor, the Kunai Pickaxe with a Black variant style, and Hidan’s Scythe. And to round out the usual bevy of cosmetics, there’s the Kurama Glider in addition to several Loading Screens and Emotes attached to various bundles or available individually.

Believe It!@Naruto_Anime_EN, along with the rest of the members of Team 7 have arrived on the Island.



Read on to learn about the Outfits, Community Battles, Paper Bomb Kunai weapons and more. https://t.co/N5zG6lTIIw pic.twitter.com/Ouow6vcIW9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 16, 2021

The Naruto crossover also added the Paper Bomb Kunai weapon to the video game, available from Kakashi as well as in Chests and Loot Llamas. Kakashi himself is actually on the island and has ninja-themed quests for players to complete in order to earn rewards. Both Kakashi and the new weapon will be sticking around for the rest of the season, Epic Games revealed.

The title also added a special Creative map that lets players check out Naruto’s Hidden Leaf village and complete quests to visit areas like the Final Valley and Chunin Exam arena. Created by Vysena Studios, this special “Hidden Leaf Village Adventure Map” will be available starting today at 10AM ET/7AM PT through November 29th at 10AM ET/7AM PT.

As noted above, the new Naruto crossover cosmetics, skins, and other related content are now available in Fortnite. As for Fortnite in general, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in Chapter 2 Season 8 save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about the newly revealed skins and cosmetics for the Fortnite and Naruto crossover? Are you going to be picking up any of the skins for yourself?