Fortnite Leaks Reveal New Look at Naruto Crossover

Of all of the franchises and crossovers that have been rumored for Fortnite, there’s definitely been a lot of fervor surrounding the long-rumored Naruto collaboration. After months of rumors and speculation from fans, Epic Games officially confirmed that some sort of crossover with the beloved anime series is on the way. Some have been eagerly waiting to see exactly what the extent of that will be — and thanks to a new series of leaks from Fortnite user HYPEX, we might have an idea of what it will look like. In recent days, HYPEX has revealed looks at the collectible Naruto Ramen and Ninja Scrolls that players can use to unlock a free reward, as well as a promo image of Naruto eating pizza at the Pizza Pit restaurant, and even a look at the Naruto skin.

Fortnite x Naruto will have Ramen & Ninja Scrolls coins that you'll have to collect in Creative for a free reward, just like the Balenciaga collab! pic.twitter.com/AMw9BiOCit — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 12, 2021

Fortnite x Naruto Promo Image! pic.twitter.com/Tiq35qWEiL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 12, 2021

The first hints that the anime icon could be entering the game were revealed in May, as part of presentation documents made public during the Apple and Epic Games lawsuit. Subsequent leaks and datamines had indicated that Naruto was on his way to the game, both in the form of datamines that included code names or overt references to the anime’s lore. The game previously included an emote mimicking the infamous “Naruto run” in 2019.

Given the popularity of Naruto, it’s not surprising that cosmetic items inspired by the franchise could make their way into Fortnite. Since its debut in 1999, Naruto has become one of the best-selling manga series of all-time. The worldwide appeal of Naruto makes it the perfect candidate for a Fortnite crossover, and it seems like a lot of fans of the series might be interested in checking out the skin when it releases.

Naruto would be the latest in an ever-growing array of franchises added to Fortnite, including (recently) Dune, DC Comics, Resident Evil, Ghostbusters, and reimagined versions of the Universal Monsters.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

