Naruto Goes Viral Over a Hilarious Team 7 Reminder

The original Team 7 of Naruto might not be going on as many missions as they once did as the main protagonists of the Shonen franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto, but that hasn't stopped fans from recollecting the early adventures of the Konoha ninjas and the series has gone viral thanks to a brutally hilarious revelation. Naruto's son, Boruto, has taken the reins for the series but has certainly encountered just as many trials and tribulations when it comes to the external threats that are rallying against the denizens of Konoha.

The Shonen franchise first landed as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997 and has been continuing to run in the publication ever since, telling the stories of the Hidden Leaf Village over the course of three separate storylines. The series wasted little time in assembling the trio of Team 7, made up of Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno, led by the copycat ninja Kakashi as they attempted to become the greatest fighting force within the borders of Konoha. A viral post has recently gotten a lot of attention thanks to a devastating reminder for Naruto and Sasuke that though she might not be as strong as her partners, Sakura has the ability to do something that neither the Uzumaki and Uchiha could do.

Reddit User Ahsoka Riddle shared this grim reminder that though Sasuke might be the last remaining Uchiha and Naruto might have the power of the nine-tailed fox at his beck and call, Sakura still has the ability to have a conversation with her parents whenever she wants:

Though Sasuke and Naruto's parents might no longer be in the land of the living, both members of Team 7 have been able to create families of their own in the latest series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with their respective daughter and son making up a new version of the team. This viral post still makes for a good reminder of the tragic upbringing that both the Uchiha and the Uzumaki had to go through when it came to their upbringings in the land of the Hidden Leaf.

