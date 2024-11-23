Naruto, Gundam Voice Actor Eiji Yanagisawa Dies at 57

It takes a village to make an anime series and/or movie, with dozens, hundreds, and sometimes thousands of people working side-by-side to depict some of the best animated stories in any medium. Voice actors are often some of the most famous contributors to the anime world and unfortunately, another prolific voice actor in Japan has recently passed away. Voice actor Eiji Yanagisawa has been a part of the voice acting industry since his initial role in the Mobile Suit Gundam series in 1981 and it is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Yanagisawa has passed away.

To honor Yanagisawa’s memory, it’s important to examine the anime franchises that he had a role in breathing life into. As mentioned earlier, Eiji was a part of some of Gundam’s biggest projects in his career, including Mobile Suit Gundam I, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, and SD Gundam Force. On top of playing a pivotal role in the mech franchise, Yanagisawa has also taken on roles in Naruto: Shippuden, Kengan Ashura, Baki The Grappler, The Mealoncholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Digimon Frontier, Detective Conan, and many more. Alongside the anime world, Eiji also voiced Western projects in Japan including CSI: New York, CSI: Miami, The World is Not Enough, Stargate Atlantis, Lethal Weapon 3, and more.

Production Baobab’s Official Statement

Yanagisawa’s talent agency, Production Baobab, released a statement confirming the passing of their prolific client, stating that he had passed away on November 12th earlier this month, “Our company’s employee, Eiji Yanagisawa (57 years old). He passed away on November 12, 2024 due to brain stem hemorrhage. We would like to express our deepest gratitude for the kindness shown to us during his lifetime and to inform you of his passing. The wake and funeral were held only for close relatives. We apologize for the delay in reporting this news due to the wishes of the bereaved family.”

The Anime Characters of Eiji Yanagisawa

In the Naruto universe, Eiji took on the role of Genzo, who is one of the earliest characters introduced in the shonen franchise. The member of the Hidden Leaf Village wasn’t a ninja that could tangle with Naruto’s Rasengan or Sasuke’s Chidori, but he had the important task of capturing moments for the future. Genzo was one of Konoha’s best photographer’s but wasn’t exactly thrilled with his station in life if everything wasn’t going his way.

In the Gundam universe, Yanagisawa’s first role was that of Slender in Mobile Suit Gundam I. Rather than fighting on the side of Amuro and the Earth Federation, Eiji’s character was a loyal member of the Principality of Zeon and worked alongside the villainous character Char. Unfortunately, Slender would not make it out of the series alive, being killed during a battle with the Gundam and proving that no one was safe in the Gundam franchise. In Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Yanagisawa took on the role of Dr. Ulen Hibiki and in SD Gundam Force, the voice actor was both Gunbike and Zapper Zaku. Needless to say Eiji’s career was one that perhaps led him to the Gundam world the most.

Yanagisawa was a talented voice actor who will be sorely missed in the anime world. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Eiji Yanagisawa during this difficult time.