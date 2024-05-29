Naruto: Hulu Announces Major Boruto Acquisition

Naruto's franchise has continued by handing the baton from father to son, as once Naruto Uzumaki became the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, the shonen franchise followed the life of his offspring, Boruto Uzumaki. While the anime protagonist might not be dealing with a nine-tailed fox, he continues to have more than a few challenges in his life. As anime fans wait for the series to make a comeback on the small screen, Hulu is giving fans the chance to relive the latest series this summer.

As mentioned earlier, Boruto Uzumaki might not be struggling with Kurama for ownership of his body, but he is sharing his physical form with a far more odious figure. Thanks to the Otsutsuki's Karma seal, Boruto is sharing his body with the villainous Momoshiki, a member of the alien ninjas that are looking to absorb the energy of entire worlds to prolong their lives. While the Akatsuki is no longer a threat to the world, the Kara Organization has offered the Hidden Leaf plenty of troubles. Luckily, the next generation of anime ninjas might manage to overcome their predecessors as they have continued to up their game across the board.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Boruto: Hulu Next Generations

Beginning on June 1st this week, Hulu has announced that all 293 episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be available on its streaming service. The inclusion to the platform will be the English Dub of the series, rather than the original Japanese language version. Hulu might not be entirely focused on the anime world, but recent exclusives and acquisitions prove that the platform is looking to carve out a niche in the anime world.

At present, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations remains on hiatus as Studio Pierrot ended the previous run once Boruto Uzumaki teamed up with Kawaki to take on the new leader of the Kara Organization, Code. Pierrot had previously teased four new original episodes of the first Naruto series for the fall of 2023, but the installments were indefinitely delayed. Luckily, a recent report hints that the quartet of anime episodes might be arriving sooner than many anime fans think.

Via Hulu