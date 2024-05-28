Naruto Revisits Epic Momoshiki Battle With New Anime Short

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations started with a bang, as the big fight that capped off Boruto Uzumaki's introduction saw the Seventh Hokage teaming up with the last of the Uchiha to take on the villainous Momoshiki. While Momoshiki would find a way to remain a big part of the series moving forward, much to the chagrin of the son of the Seventh, the initial fight didn't work out well for the Otsutsuki member. Now, one fan animator has recreated the original confrontation, adding some wild animation to a scene that was regarded as one of the greatest anime fights.

Things have gone from bad to worse when it comes to Boruto's journey from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Thanks to a strange series of events, Boruto Uzumaki is now on the run from his former friends and is still having to struggle with the Karma that has the anime protagonist sharing his body with Momoshiki. Luckily, Boruto wisely spent his time between the two series as he increased his chakra by wild levels. Boruto might have increased his standing in the energy department, but recent events are hinting at the idea that his sister might be playing some serious catch-up.

Naruto x Sasuke Vs. Momoshiki Revisited

Studio Pierrot has been a part of the Naruto franchise for decades, helping to weave the story of both Naruto Uzumaki and his offspring. Unfortunately, Pierrot had to take a step back from the Hidden Leaf Village, deciding to take a more "seasonal" approach to its anime releases. The production house has stated in the past that they will be returning to the world of Naruto in the future, not just by continuing Boruto's story, but by creating four new episodes of the original series to boot.

One of the big reasons why Boruto has taken things up a notch with its latest series is the fact that Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto returned to writing duties for Konoha's recent events. Of the many shocking events that have befallen the Hidden Leaf, Kishimoto turned quite a few heads when the Nine-Tailed Fox was taken off the board. As the shonen series continues, expect more twists and turns if the past teaches anime fans anything.

