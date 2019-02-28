‘Naruto’: Kakashi Goes Viral After Roasting Sasuke On ‘Boruto’

Everyone seems to have a favorite anime betrayal, and Naruto ranks high on that list for many. The series sprung a slew of traitors into the anime community, and one reformed traitor was just absolutely roasted on the new episode of Boruto.

Over the weekend, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit up fans with a new episode, and it brought the ‘Naruto Shinden’ arc to a close. Sasuke Uchiha took to the spotlight as he tried to relate to his daughter Sarada, but Sasuke chose to take advice from her former teacher Kakashi on how to do so.

As you can guess, all of the advice went poorly, but can you blame Sasuke for taking it? Kakashi did wreck the clan leader before Sasuke gave in, and the silver-haired ninja did not pull his verbal punches.

top ten anime deaths #1 Kakashi murders Sasuke (Boruto, 2019) pic.twitter.com/8Yj5QUrihR — Ｊａｍｅｓ Ｒｏａｃｈ (@hamesatron) February 24, 2019

Over on Twitter, a now-viral tweet by James Roach has made the teacher-student exchange know to thousands. “Top ten anime deaths #1 Kakashi murders Sasuke (Boruto, 2019),” the fan joked, but it seems others agree with his ranking.

In the episode, fans meet up with an irritated Sasuke as he tries to find ways he can relate to Sarada. Kakashi is the one who catches wind of the mission and questions if Sasuke can accomplish this goal. When the Uchiha gets bristly at the accusation, Kakashi strikes back with the following:

“You possess the Mangekyo Sharingan, but it seems you can’t even peer into your own daughter’s feelings.”

Ouch. Yeah, no — OUCH.

After this exchange, Kakashi manages to prod Sasuke into taking his advice on how to relate to teenagers. This plan involves Sasuke taking cues from the series’ iconic Icha Icha books, and the Uchiha wishes he never gave in to Kakashi by the end of things.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

