‘Naruto’ Creator Comments On Its Live-Action Film

If you hadn’t heard, Hollywood is starting to dive into the world of anime. After a string of controversial adaptations, the industry hopes to endear otakus everywhere with live-action takes on series like Cowboy Bebop. Naruto is currently being developed for such an adaptation, and fans of the hugely popular series are a bit concerned about the project.

However, it doesn’t look like Masashi Kishimoto is concerned about its live-action future. The creator of Naruto is a fan of such adaptations.

In the past, the artist spoke with Cinema Today about the future of Naruto. The chat took place shortly before Studio Pierrot introduced its anime take on Boruto, and it was there Kishimoto was asked how he would feel if Naruto got a live-action adaptation. As you can see below, the artist was totally behind the pitch.

“I would greatly approve of that,” Kishimoto said.

“I think it would become something different yet from anime. I think the fans would treat what is played by actors as a different work. In contrast to the stage play, live action on film would become a world that even I have yet to see, so I think I would be happy if that story ever came.”

Clearly, Kishimoto doesn’t have the reservations which fans do about live-action adaptations. Hollywood has botched most — if not all — of its anime ventures to date, but the industry seems determined to turn that streak around. Ghost in the Shell and Death Note failed to impress, but Hollywood is aiming to do better with its adaptations of One Piece and more. Naruto will be one of those adaptations as well, and Kishimoto has told fans he will do his best to make sure its authentic. After all, the creator is working closely with Lionsgate on the project, but Kishimoto stopped short of explaining his assistance.

So far, very little info has been shared about Lionsgate’s work on Naruto. The film will be directed by Michael Gracey who recently saw his film, The Greatest Showman On Earth, debut. Reports also confirmed that Jon and Erich Hoeber were tasked with rewriting Naruto‘s script under the supervision of Kishimoto.

What are your thoughts on the Naruto live-action film? Do you think Hollywood can do it right with Kishimoto's help?