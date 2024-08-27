Naruto Creator Credits The Matrix, Kung Fu for Inspiring the Manga

We all have favorite creators, and of course, those creators have faves as well. In the world of entertainment, artists feed of one another and draw inspirations for their next big project. In anime, we know series like My Hero Academia and Kagurabachi took inspiration from Naruto. Now, the creator of Naruto is unpacking what inspired him to craft the manga, and we have The Matrix to thank in part.

Recently, Kishimoto shared his love of The Matrix with fans during a rare in-person appearance in France. The event, which saw Kishimoto chat with Boruto artist Mikio Ikemoto, was all about the legacy of the Hidden Leaf. It was there Kishimoto said two things really inspired him when making Naruto, and they were The Matrix and Kung Fu films.

Clearly, The Matrix turned the wheels for Kishimoto, and the movie came around just as Naruto was taking off. Both the titles date back to 1999, and in a stunning twist of fate, The Matrix directors crafted the film after being inspired by anime. From Ghost in the Shell to Ninja Scroll, some top-tier anime titles from the ’80s helped inspired The Matrix. The live-action film went on to inspired Naruto. So really, I guess we can thank Ghost in the Shell for hits like My Hero Academia if we follow the chain.

Given Kishimoto’s work on titles like Samurai Eight: The Tale of Hachimaru, the artist has a definite love for science fiction. Naruto may not have delved into the topic much during its heyday, but that has begun to change. Thanks to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, technology is growing in the Hidden Leaf, and some of it is downright terrifying. So let’s just hope Orochimaru never figures out how to make the Matrix for himself…!

Want to know more about Naruto? No sweat. You can read up on the manga’s official synopsis below for all the details:

“Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!”

