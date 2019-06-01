Naruto Creator Shares New Susanoo Forms

Masashi Kishimoto may have moved onto his newest series, Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, but fans are still very much enjoying his first series Naruto. As it continues to live on through sequels and side projects like video games, the franchise has expanded to include all sorts of characters or jutsu that fans never thought they would be able to see since they weren’t in the series.

One of the most popular side franchises for this reason are the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm games as each game has included special bits of fan service that have expanded the world in a cool way. One such expansion is the recently resurfaced looks at the game-exclusive Susanoo forms for Itachi and Shisui Uchiha.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#DailyNarutoTrivia No. 129 – To help promote the video game Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Kishimoto created exclusive Perfect Susanoo designs for Itachi and Shisui Uchiha to be used in gameplay pic.twitter.com/wvMiOdtpK9 — Dan’s Naruto Facts (@danbito_) May 25, 2019

As shared by @danbito_ on Twitter, Masashi Kishimoto once provided full Perfect Susanoo designs for Itachi and Shisui Uchiha’s movesets in Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4. The roster for each title had expanded to great amounts with each new iteration, and some of the releases were given special extras designed by Kishimoto.

Not only did fans get to see these two new Susanoo forms, which is special for Shisui in particular given how little he did in the series, this game even has the Mecha-Naruto invented by Orochimaru in one of the non-canon filler episodes. With full movesets and jutsus for pretty much every notable fighter in the series, fans are able to explore all sorts of wild new situations Kishimoto never got to explore in the manga.

So while fans will never get to see these new Susanoo clash in the anime, at least there’s a way to play it out as much as they want to in this game. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.