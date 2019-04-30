Naruto: New Boruto Chapter Teases Jigen’s Weakness

Everyone has a weakness to something. Even Superman would rather avoid Kryptonite when he’s in battle, and the same principle applies to Naruto. The franchise has lots of heroes, but they each have pitfalls. And as it turns out, a brand-new villain has their own shortstops too.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live with a new chapter. It was there fans got an update on Boruto and his father, but it came from an unexpected source.

It tuns out Jigen has been watching Naruto’s fight with Delta and his subsequent win. After seeing the match, the Kara member admits the Seventh Hokage is plenty powerful, but that will not spell Jigen’s end. If the Leaf Village wants to take out the leader of Kara, it needs more, and Jigen thinks Boruto will be the key to unlock such knowledge.

“Bravo, Naruto Uzumaki. What tremendous power you have but it’s not enough. You’ll need much more to take Jigen down,” Jigen is seen explaining.

“Karma, knowing its secrets will be the key to unlocking Jigen’s weaknesses. And I bet that you, Boruto Uzumaki, hold that key.”

So far, there is no explanation on how Karma could take down Jigen, but fans do know the two are connected. It appears the latter wields Karma, and he was set on imbuing others with the power. Kawaki was bought for the sole purpose of carrying Karma, and the boy was one of the few who survived the inheritance. Now, it seems like Boruto will have to use the power he was given by Momoshiki to take on the Kara leader, but fans are sure the ninja has lots to learn before he takes on Jigen face to face.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

